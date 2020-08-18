Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,077. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $142.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

