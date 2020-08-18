Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after buying an additional 91,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,133,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,484,000 after acquiring an additional 466,112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 12,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.