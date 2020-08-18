Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.