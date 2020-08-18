Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 9,263 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 10,127,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

