Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 19,122 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 4,003,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,531. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

