Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,663 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

