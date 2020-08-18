Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,575 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,060 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $159,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Exelon stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,604. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

