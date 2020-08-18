Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $33.78 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.38. 1,868,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.