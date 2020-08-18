Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,866. The company has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.