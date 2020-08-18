Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 258 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,612. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

