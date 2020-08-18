VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $204,805.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $204,805.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,250.01 or 1.01988614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002355 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00167875 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004705 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,011,033 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

