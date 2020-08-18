Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,127,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

