Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 119,445 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 22,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $393,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,126,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,363. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

