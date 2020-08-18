Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. 6,501,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,552. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

