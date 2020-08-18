Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.