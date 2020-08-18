Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $199.13. The company had a trading volume of 385,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. The company has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.