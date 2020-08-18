Wade G W & Inc. Buys 2,871 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 560.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 4,011,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.