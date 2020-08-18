Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,778 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 3,447.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 466,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

