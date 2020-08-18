Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 1,193,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,289. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

