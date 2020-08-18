Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,456,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

