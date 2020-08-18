Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $56,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 2,071,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $216.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

