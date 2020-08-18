Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 70,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,895,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,256,934. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

