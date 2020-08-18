Wade G W & Inc. Has $12.09 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.