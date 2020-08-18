Wade G W & Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,708 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

MFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 1,670,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,979. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

