Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,181,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,007,848. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

