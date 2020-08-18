Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 6.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $73,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 245.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV remained flat at $$64.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,129 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

