Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. 1,475,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,031. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $234.93. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

