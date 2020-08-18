Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,076. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $189.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

