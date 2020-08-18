Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 468,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Southern stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 6,647,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

