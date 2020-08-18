Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

