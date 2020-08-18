Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $70,923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,179,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,701,000 after purchasing an additional 964,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 520,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,270. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

