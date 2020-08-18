Wade G W & Inc. Sells 25,479 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. 3,634,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.