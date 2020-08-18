Wade G W & Inc. Sells 966 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QCOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. 6,382,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,797,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

