Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after buying an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. 6,699,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

