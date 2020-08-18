Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. 6,699,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,868,400. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

