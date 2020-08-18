Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,690,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 22,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $13.79 on Tuesday, reaching $327.89. The company had a trading volume of 113,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,420. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98, a PEG ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.97.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $172,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $15,710,974.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,382 shares of company stock worth $62,324,415. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

