WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Short Interest Up 16.9% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMCB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMCB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. 1,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $75.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th.

