Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11).

ATXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 5,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,086. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

