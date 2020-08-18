Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Rollins reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Rollins by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 771,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.