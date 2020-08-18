Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 470%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,412. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.