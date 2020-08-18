Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to post $484.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.02 million. Party City Holdco posted sales of $540.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 5,426,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 109,398 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $207,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 378,977 shares of company stock worth $674,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

