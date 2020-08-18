Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report sales of $363.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $407.38 million. Quidel posted sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.83. 762,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,147. Quidel has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Quidel news, SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $3,788,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,874.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 and sold 111,390 shares valued at $22,332,331. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.