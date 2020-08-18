Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch acquired 6,350 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,506,000 after purchasing an additional 950,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 529,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,433,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,212,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.