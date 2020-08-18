Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.05 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce sales of $330.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.55 million and the highest is $333.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $261.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch bought 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,134.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

