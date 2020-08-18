Zacks: Brokerages Expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 2,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,087. The stock has a market cap of $304.91 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Craft Brew Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

