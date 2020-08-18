Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Hold

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNTGY. Nord/LB lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile
Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.
