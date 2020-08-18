Zap Trading Up 13.5% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $39.91 million and $2.07 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

