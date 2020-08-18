Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,047.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $500,825.49 and $20,047.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.31 or 0.01816199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00192828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

