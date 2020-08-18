ZTE Corporation (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

ZTE Corporation (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,296,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,560,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 119.9 days.
Shares of ZTE stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,041. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.
ZTE Company Profile
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.