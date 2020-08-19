-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Okta posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,968. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $276,202.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,741.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

